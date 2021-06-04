Arrest papers for Colorado man accused of killing his wife, Suzanne Morphew, to remain sealed for the time being

SALIDA, Colo. (KKTV) - Additional details on a case that has gained national attention as a Colorado man is accused of killing his wife will not be shared with the public, for the time being.

On Friday, officials with the Colorado Courts system provided an update stating the arrest affidavit for Barry Morphew would remain sealed from the public until at least 7 days after final day of August. Morphew is suspected of murdering his wife, Suzanne, sometime around Mother’s Day in 2020. Barry was arrested on May 5 and was originally charged with murder after deliberation, tampering with physical evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant. Recently, additional charges came out accusing Morphew of submitting a fraudulent vote on behalf of his wife Suzanne Morphew. Even more charges were filed that include tampering with a deceased human body and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Representatives with the court are concerned over the amount of information in the 130-page document, the lengthiest and most detailed affidavit the Court has ever seen in about 30 years of criminal cases. They also want to protect the victims, the two daughters of Barry and Suzanne. Court officials want to prevent harassment, abuse or intimidation of the victims, Mallory and Macy Morphew.

“These young women are in an unimaginable situation and should be given time to process what has occurred and the time to review, or decide not to review, the evidence alleged against their father,” part of a court document released on Friday reads.

Suzanne reportedly went out for a bike ride near her Chaffee County home and hasn’t been seen since.

Barry’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 9.

TIMELINE OF THE CASE:

- May 10, 2020: Suzanne Morphew reported missing.

- May 11, 2020: Search crews are called to the area she was believed to be in near hear Chaffee County home.

- May 15, 2020: Items belonging to Suzanne were found.

- May 17, 2020: Barry, the husband of Suzanne, shares a video with the public asking for help with finding her. It can be viewed at the bottom of this article.

- May 19, 2020: Authorities search the Morphew home.

- May 22, 2020: A separate residential property is searched, where a concrete foundation had just been poured

- May 5, 2021: Barry Morphew is arrested

- May 6, 2021: First court appearance for Barry Morphew

