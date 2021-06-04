Advertisement

Arapahoe Basin closing 2021 winter operations this weekend

Skiers flock to Arapahoe Basin for the first of three June weekends. (Photo: A-Basin) (KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Jun. 4, 2021 at 6:29 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - This Sunday, June 6, is the last day for winter operations at Arapahoe Basin. According to the ski resort, there will be top-to-bottom skiing on the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts, one terrain park, and live bands playing from 1-4 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you are interested in getting one last ski session in before the ski season comes to a close, all lift tickets need to be bought online. $29 lift tickets are reportedly available for Sunday afternoon.

The ski resort says there is no beginner terrain available this weekend and conditions are “only suitable for experienced skiers and riders”.

