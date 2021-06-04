Arapahoe Basin closing 2021 winter operations this weekend

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - This Sunday, June 6, is the last day for winter operations at Arapahoe Basin. According to the ski resort, there will be top-to-bottom skiing on the Black Mountain Express and Lenawee lifts, one terrain park, and live bands playing from 1-4 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

If you are interested in getting one last ski session in before the ski season comes to a close, all lift tickets need to be bought online. $29 lift tickets are reportedly available for Sunday afternoon.

Click here for more information.

The ski resort says there is no beginner terrain available this weekend and conditions are “only suitable for experienced skiers and riders”.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.