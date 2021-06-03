US jobless claims drop to 385,000, another pandemic low

(AP/KKTV) - In another sign that the pandemic is slowly winding down, unemployment numbers dropped again Thursday for the fifth-straight week.

Along with rising hospitalizations and deaths, unemployment claims in America were one of the key indicators of just how utterly pummeled the country was by the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Before the pandemic struck the economy in March 2020, the number of people seeking jobless aid had never topped 700,000 in a week, not even during the Great Recession. After the pandemic hit, it would be months before the country saw a number below that threshold.

The Labor Department said Thursday that jobless claims dropped to 385,000, down 20,000 from the week before. The number of weekly applications for unemployment aid, which generally reflects the pace of layoffs, has fallen steadily all year, though it remains high by historical standards.

The decline in applications reflects a swift rebound in economic growth and the job market’s steady recovery from the coronavirus recession. More Americans are venturing out to shop, travel, dine out and congregate at entertainment venues. All that renewed spending has led companies to seek new workers.

Employers have added 1.8 million jobs this year — an average of more than 450,000 a month — and the government’s May jobs report on Friday is expected to show that they added an additional 656,000 last month, according to a survey of economists by the data firm FactSet.

While this is hopeful news, just as the country is still grappling with coronavirus cases, so too is it still dealing with the virus’ effect on the economy. The U.S. remains down 8.2 million jobs from its level in February 2020, just before the virus tore through the economy.

