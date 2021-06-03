Advertisement

Texas high school holds graduation in dark after storm knocks out power

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 9:48 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The class of 2021 at Anderson High School in Austin, Texas, will never forget its graduation ceremony in the dark.

Actually, there was some ambient light thanks to attendees turning on their cell phone flashlights.

The commencement went ahead after severe thunderstorms in the area knocked out power to the sports complex where the ceremony was being held Wednesday night.

School officials refused to give up and used a megaphone since the sound system wasn’t available.

They were also unable to livestream the event.

Local utility Austin Energy apologized for the outage and confirmed on Twitter about an hour later that power had been restored to the venue.

The principal’s message to graduates at the ceremony was “We can persevere through anything.”

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
Major drug bust on 6/1/21 in Rio Grande County, CO.
Major drug bust in Colorado as authorities uncover possible ‘drug distribution centers’
File photo.
Multiple arrests for massive money laundering case in Colorado stretching from Pueblo to Cheyenne
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
Samantha Morgan was just 36 when she was shot and killed in May 2020. "She was ours, and no...
‘She was ours’: Family of murdered Colorado Springs woman pleads for help finding suspected killer

Latest News

Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, left, looks on as O.J....
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey, defended O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, dies at 87
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
The study tested an emerging class of medicine called radiopharmaceuticals, drugs that deliver...
‘Next big wave’: Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells
A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...
Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square