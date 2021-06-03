Springs martial arts studio offering free anti-abduction class this weekend for parents and kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Parents and children will have a chance to learn life-saving self-defense skills this weekend -- for free!

Cavalry Family Martial Arts and Fitness in Colorado Springs is hosting a free community training event for parents and elementary school-aged children June 5 at 10 a.m.

On average each year, 350 people under age 21 are abducted by strangers in the U.S., according to the FBI. While statistically, the odds of that ever happening to your child is low, the reality is the chance is always there.

“The average person is never going to have to deal with this,” said CFMAF owner and lead trainer Issac Costley. “But even if it is just one-tenth of 1 percent of people that will, and that one-tenth of 1 percent is your child, then you are going to find what we are doing here to be very, very worth it.”

In mid-May, a child in Florida nearly became a statistic when a man with a knife tried to pull her into his car. Instead, she fought back and got away. Watch below:

Costley hopes to teach Colorado Springs kids how to similarly defend themselves if the unthinkable were to happen.

To sign up, click here. Costley says if demand is high enough, they will offer a second class on the 5th beginning at noon.

If you can’t make it Saturday, keep checking the website; more free classes may be offered throughout the summer.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.