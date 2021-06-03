‘Slap on the wrist’: Family of teen killed in Springs nightclub shooting react to killer’s sentence

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A family says a convicted killer’s sentence is not enough.

In August 2019, 19-year-old La Jayzia Cannon was shot and killed outside a Colorado Springs nightclub.

“We have to suffer with this for the rest of our lives,” said father James Cannon.

Attorneys say then 23-year-old Gary McCallister Jr. of Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, pulled out his gun and started shooting following an argument at the club. Along with Cannon, two men were shot but survived.

McCallister was originally charged with second-degree murder, but later pleaded guilty to criminally negligent homicide. He was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, with credit for the 237 days he has already served.

“You getting sentenced today is a slap on the wrist,” James Cannon said during the sentencing hearing. “Consider yourself lucky. My daughter had a future; she was going into the Air Force. For you to kill a young lady like that, it’s really weak. I want you to think every day of your life what you did. You weren’t in combat, you were a civilian out on the street. She was a little girl, she was a teenager, and I don’t feel she was that much of a threat for you to kill her like that.”

The family says La Jayzia Cannon was an honor roll student, an athlete and a good person.

“She always had like a great sense of humor, she cared for everybody,” said her mother, Ardinue Harrell.

McCallister remained quiet and showed little reaction as loved ones took the stand one by one Wednesday to tell the courtroom what the senseless act had done to their family.

“It’s hard not only for me, but for her family; the people who loved her and believed in her,” Cannon’s best friend said.

McCallister’s family and friends also spoke Wednesday, telling the judge McCallister was a father who needed to be with his children. An Army friend asked the court to be lenient on the sentence. All claimed the shooting was an example of him protecting others.

McCallister told the victim’s family he was sorry before his sentence was read.

“I want to let the family know I apologize. The situation would not have happened at all but I was in a difficult situation. I have nothing else to say for myself. I wish the situation would have never happened.”

But the family says they weren’t convinced by his words.

“He had no sympathy, no remorse. It was all about him and what he’s going through,” Harrell said.

