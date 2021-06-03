Rodeo season kicks off in Pikes Peak Region with token presentation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak Region is preparing for the return of an annual event that raises funds to support our local military and their families.

Wednesday morning kicked off rodeo season here in the area with the official token presentation for the Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast.

Every year the Western Street Breakfast kicks off the Pikes Peak Range Riders Annual Ride.

It will take place on June 16th from 5:30 a.m. until 9 a.m.

Active duty military volunteers will be serving a $5.00 breakfast and kids are welcome to dress up for the 72nd annual Lil’ Cowboys and Cowgirls round-up costume contest.

“Our western heritage is so important, especially to El Paso County and a city like Colorado Springs,” Georgia Strimenos, Girl of the West said. “I think with the pandemic that we just experienced, there was so many people kind of realizing that life has so many simple joys and things that we can enjoy and be together and get outside, see the history in the mountains in Colorado.”

Strimenos says this is an exciting time and marks the beginning of a summer full of events.

“So I think this is the perfect way for people to get back in gear and just start enjoying being with each other and celebrating our country.”

