Nuggets, Avalanche games will be at full capacity next playoff rounds

Promotional photo of Ball Arena in downtown Denver
Promotional photo of Ball Arena in downtown Denver(Other)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Ball Arena in Denver has been approved to return to full capacity for the next round of the NBA and NHL playoffs providing fans wear face coverings.

The 10,500-fan limit will remain in place for the Nuggets’ first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers and the Colorado Avalanche’s second-round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Nuggets took a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series into Game 6 Thursday night in Portland. Game 7, if necessary, will be Sunday afternoon in Denver. The Avalanche take a 2-0 lead into Game 3 Friday night in Las Vegas.

The Denver Department of Public Health and Environment granted the return to full capacity for the first time since the pandemic started. Children under 3 are exempt from wearing masks. Fans must complete a health assessment prior to entry.

Ball Arena must meet air circulation requirements set by the NHL. The arena can also host pack houses for entertainment and sports beyond the NBA and NHL playoffs. The approval Thursday came two days after outdoor homes of the Colorado Rockies and Denver Broncos, were granted permission to return to full capacity.

