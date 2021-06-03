New federal safety standard for infant sleep products approved by CPSC after 21 infant deaths in 2 years

(KKTV) - In an effort to protect babies younger than five months while they are sleeping, a new federal safety standard is getting a green light from the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

CPSC has reported 21 deaths related to infant sleep products that occured between January of 2019 and December of 2020. On top of the nearly two dozen fatalities, there have been a total of 254 incidents related to both inclined and flat infant sleep products.

“The hazard patterns associated with the infant inclined sleep products include design-related issues which resulted in infants rolling over and asphyxiating, children developing respiratory problems, or developing physical deformations due to extended period of use,” a news release by the CPSC reads. “Hazard patterns for the flat infant sleep products included infants falling out of the product, or suffocating on soft structure sides.”

The CPSC announced on Wednesday that they are backing a new federal safety standard for products marketed or intended for infant sleep. The mandatory requirement will go into effect in mid-2022 for sleep products. The rule targets inclined sleepers, travel and compact bassinets, and in-bed sleepers, which have been linked to dozens of infant deaths according to the CPSC. The products will now have to meet the same standards as cribs and bassinets.

“What we’ve done today fulfills the most sacred of our obligations as Commissioners—to take steps to protect vulnerable consumers, including babies,” said CPSC Acting Chairman Robert Adler. “Today’s vote ensures that when a product is intended or marketed for sleep, it will indeed be safe for an infant to sleep.”

The new rule doesn’t impact products that are not intended or marketed for infant sleep such as swings and car seats.

The new standard now requires that infant sleep products that do not already meet the requirements of an existing CPSC sleep standard must be tested to confirm that the angle of the sleep surface is 10 degrees or lower and that they comply with the agency’s Safety Standard for Bassinets and Cradles.

In the past, only five types of infant sleep products have been required to meet these safety standards:

-Full-sized cribs

-Less-than-full-sized cribs

-Bassinets

-Bedside sleepers

-Play yards/play pens

The CPSC commission approved the standards for the additional products ina 3-1 vote.

