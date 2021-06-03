Advertisement

Man blames GPS after driving onto golf course

By WHDH Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 2:19 AM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWTON, Mass. (WHDH) - A driver who found himself stuck on a Massachusetts golf course is blaming his GPS for the wild ride.

Police say the driver was using the Waze app early Wednesday morning, which he says instructed him to drive up an access road behind a light rail stop and into a fenced off-maintenance facility at the Brae Burn Country Club in Newton, Massachusetts.

He ended up on the golf course near the sixth hole and got stuck down a slope. A worker at the course found the SUV around 5 a.m. and called police for help.

The driver told officers he was dropping off some friends in the area around 2 a.m., got lost on the way home and ended up in the wrong place after taking a wide turn.

A tow truck was called to help lift the SUV off the slope, and the driver was escorted off the course.

“Fortunately, there was no damage to the golf course, no damage to the vehicle, and more importantly, the operator of the vehicle was not injured,” Police Lt. Bruce Apotheker said.

Police say this is a great example for why people should not rely solely on their GPS.

“We tell people: ‘Always use your eyes, your common sense. Don’t rely upon an app on a phone to tell you where to go.’ We’ve all heard stories where an app will take you down a one-way street or lead you down a dirt road that goes nowhere,” Apotheker said.

Police say the driver was not impaired and is not facing any charges.

Copyright 2021 WHDH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
Major drug bust on 6/1/21 in Rio Grande County, CO.
Major drug bust in Colorado as authorities uncover possible ‘drug distribution centers’
File photo.
Multiple arrests for massive money laundering case in Colorado stretching from Pueblo to Cheyenne
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
Samantha Morgan was just 36 when she was shot and killed in May 2020. "She was ours, and no...
‘She was ours’: Family of murdered Colorado Springs woman pleads for help finding suspected killer

Latest News

Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, left, looks on as O.J....
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey, defended O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, dies at 87
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
The study tested an emerging class of medicine called radiopharmaceuticals, drugs that deliver...
‘Next big wave’: Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells
A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...
Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square