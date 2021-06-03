Advertisement

Got your vaccine at King Soopers or City Market? You have a chance to win $1 million!

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - If you got your COVID-19 vaccine at a King Soopers or City Market, this news is for you!

Over the next five weeks, Kroger Health -- which owns King Soopers and City Markets -- will be giving away prizes to 55 lucky customers and employees who meet the following criteria:

- Received (or will receive before July 10) at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Kroger Family Company location or by a Kroger Family Company health care professional at an off-site event.

- Is 18 or older

- Legally resides and is physically located in the United States

Winners will be chosen at random. Five will win $1 million and and another 50 will win groceries for a year. The giveaway starts June 3 and goes through July 10.

Customers are not automatically entered after getting a vaccine -- you must sign up. To enter the giveaway, click here.

To sign up for a vaccine at your local King Soopers or City Market, click here.

The company will also be awarding fully-vaccinated employees a one-time $100 payment.

