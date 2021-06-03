Investigation underway for a shooting Tuesday night in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Very few details are available following a shooting Tuesday night in Colorado Springs.

The victim is expected to survive after he was shot in the 1200 block of Potter Drive t about 10:30 p.m. The neighborhood is near Palmer Park Boulevard and N. Academy Boulevard on the east side of the city. A responding police officer was able to get the victim in a tourniquet before he was taken to the hospital.

Last time this article was updated, no suspect description was available and no one had been taken into custody.

“There is no known danger to the public,” police wrote online in their crime blotter.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the shooting. The purpose of this article is to provide the public with the latest information available on a heavy police presence in a local neighborhood.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.