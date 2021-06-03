Fountain police searching for missing teenager

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police are asking the public to keep their eyes for a missing teenager.

Zoe Tafoya, 16, was last seen Wednesday in Colorado Springs. She is believed to have run away.

Zoe is described as 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call their local law enforcement immediately.

A series of photos of Zoe provided by the Fountain Police Department can be seen at the top of this page.

