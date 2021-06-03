Fountain police searching for missing teenager
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:16 PM MDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Fountain police are asking the public to keep their eyes for a missing teenager.
Zoe Tafoya, 16, was last seen Wednesday in Colorado Springs. She is believed to have run away.
Zoe is described as 5-foot-7 and 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to call their local law enforcement immediately.
A series of photos of Zoe provided by the Fountain Police Department can be seen at the top of this page.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.