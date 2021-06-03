Advertisement

FDA: Don’t eat cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood

Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.
Brood X cicadas have emerged in dozens of states around the country.(WAVE 3 News)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:00 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (FOX19) - Have a seafood allergy? Then you might want to think twice about eating a cicada.

The ubiquitous critters are all the rage right now, and apparently some people even fancy them as a snack. But the Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday issued a warning not to eat them if you’re allergic to seafood.

“We have to say it,” the FDA said in a tweet. “Don’t eat #cicadas if you’re allergic to seafood as these insects share a family relation to shrimp and lobsters.”

The Brood X bugs emerged in May in the Midwest and East Coast.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, cicadas generally aren’t harmful to humans or pets.

But the FDA said in a tweet last month the “crunchy/crispy exoskeleton” of cicadas can irritate the stomach lining if eaten in large volumes and can be a potential choking hazard, especially for small dogs.

Copyright 2021 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
Major drug bust on 6/1/21 in Rio Grande County, CO.
Major drug bust in Colorado as authorities uncover possible ‘drug distribution centers’
File photo.
Multiple arrests for massive money laundering case in Colorado stretching from Pueblo to Cheyenne
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
If you got your vaccine through the DOD you are not entered in the 1st $1 million drawing in Colorado

Latest News

Edward Martell was sworn into the State Bar of Michigan in the same courtroom he stood in 16...
Judge swears in lawyer who was drug dealer in his court 16 years ago
Issues with Colorado Vaccine Giveaway
Issues with Colorado Vaccine giveaway
Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 6/1/21.
Investigation underway for a shooting Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Mayor John Suthers and El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf sit on horses at the ceremony.
Rodeo season kicks off in Pikes Peak Region with token presentation