Crash closes part of N. Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs during Rush Hour on Thursday
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 5:26 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday during Rush Hour.
Just before 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of N. Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.
Details on how many vehicles were involved or how many people may have been injured were not available when this article was published at 5:25 p.m..
This story may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances of the crash. The purpose of this article is to inform the public of a serious crash impacting traffic.
