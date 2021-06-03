Crash closes part of N. Union Boulevard in Colorado Springs during Rush Hour on Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash closed part of a busy Colorado Springs road on Thursday during Rush Hour.

Just before 5:30 p.m. the Colorado Springs Police Department asked the public to avoid the area of N. Union Boulevard and Constitution Avenue.

Traffic Accident at North Union Blvd and Constitution Ave. North bound traffic on Union is being diverted at Constitution Ave. Please avoid the area and use an alternative route. @CSPDPIO @CSPDComCenter — CSPD Duty Lieutenant (@CSPDDutyLt) June 3, 2021

Details on how many vehicles were involved or how many people may have been injured were not available when this article was published at 5:25 p.m..

