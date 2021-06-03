Advertisement

Colorado Springs non-profit offering free, online summer classes for kids including college prep, coding, arts and science

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 7:50 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A local non-profit is offering free summer classes for kids, including college prep, coding, arts and science courses.

Tutors for Change was created last summer during the pandemic in Colorado Springs but offers tutoring for students all across the country. During the previous school year, the non-profit offered 99 cent an hour tutoring, but is providing free online courses this summer.

“For the past one and a half years, students have had to go through school entirely online, and we know that they’ll have missed a lot of concepts along the way. So, one thing that our online services do is fill in those gaps,” said Arjun Kudinoor of Tutors for Change.

The summer program includes beginning coding camps, crash courses in arts and science and college prep workshops and discussions for students of all age ranges. Tutors will use Google Classroom to teach.

The first class starts on Monday. You can sign up your child up until the first day of the class. For the full class schedule and where to sign up, click here.

“Our vision at Tutors for Change is to create a world free of barriers to receiving a good education,” said Kudinoor.

