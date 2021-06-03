Colorado Springs kicks off another year of 2C road improvements

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get ready for orange cones and road closure signs -- paving season is back in Colorado Springs!

City officials gathered at New Car Drive Thursday morning to kick off 2C’s sixth season.

“As you can smell the asphalt -- I’ve gotten pretty used to it -- it’s a signal to me that spring is here, it’s time to pave roads,” said Mayor John Suthers.

This year’s focus, and the focus going forward, is on the city’s smaller streets and neighborhoods. Streets included on this year’s list include Kettle Drum Street, Opus Drive, Spoked Wheel Drive, and other more residential-type streets. A full list of what the city aims to pave this season can be viewed here.

Ballot initiative 2C was first approved by voters in 2015 to address a dire pothole problem in Colorado Springs. In its original form, 2C would have wrapped up last year. However, in 2019, voters overwhelmingly approved of an extension taking it through 2025. The measure is funded by a small sales tax.

“So every $10 you spend you get 56 pennies on that purchase. So it’s monthly, it comes in monthly from all the revenues that come in through our sales tax. And so that’s what populates our accounts and were able to take those funds and put them to good use,” said Corey Farkas, city public works operations and maintenance division manager.

The first five years of 2C focused on the city’s major roadways. With five more years now in front of them, these smaller streets can be worked on.

Suthers and Farkas warn that even these five additional years won’t be enough to permanently improve roads.

“Because we had neglected our roads for a long time, and we were way behind the curb, about 60 percent of our roads were in poor condition, and we’ve worked really hard over five years to improve that. But we got to keep it up, we just got to keep it up, properly maintain the roads once we repave them. And get a lot better results as we move forward,” Suthers said.

“Roadways have a lifecycle just like everything else,” Farkas agreed. “So if we were just stop doing this, it would be a very short time and our roadways would be right back where they were pre-2C. They would start heading in another trajectory and we wouldn’t be able to recover from it.

The paving season is expected to run through October.

