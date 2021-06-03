Advertisement

Boy ordered in custody after shooting at deputies with girl

By MIKE SCHNEIDER and FREIDA FRISARO
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be held for 21 days at a secure detention facility pending a hearing later this month.

During a virtual hearing, Judge Michael Orfinger told the boy that he was facing charges of attempted first degree murder of a law enforcement officer and armed burglary of a dwelling.

The judge appointed a public defender for the boy, who remained silent.

The boy and a 14-year-old girl are accused of breaking into a house where they allegedly found guns and ammunition and fired at deputies in a standoff that ended only when deputies shot and wounded one of the teens.

