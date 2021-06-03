Advertisement

42-year-old man arrested in Colorado Springs, suspected of child sex crime

File photo.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 6:57 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force continues to track down people suspected of victimizing children in our community and around the world.

On Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police announced the arrest of 42-year-old Hoang Nguyen. As of Wednesday night, Nguyen was being held in the El Paso County Jail without bond. He was taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant in the 6700 block of Dancing Wind Drive. The neighborhood is on the northeast side of the city near Marksheffel Road and Dublin Boulevard.

Nguyen is being held on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children. Specifics on the case were not shared in an online crime blotter posted by police. Online records of the exact charges Nguyen is facing were not available last time this article was updated.

The task force is made up of detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations. You can read more about the task force in a document by clicking here.

If you suspect a child is being sexually exploited online, you can report it by clicking here or by calling 1-800-THE-LOST.

