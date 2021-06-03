Advertisement

10,000 volunteers drop out; Tokyo Olympics open in 50 days

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 3, 2021 at 6:40 AM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) — The countdown clock for the Tokyo Olympics hit 50-days-to-go on Thursday, and the day also brought another problem for the delayed games.

About 10,000 of 80,000 unpaid volunteers for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics have told organizers they will not participate when the games open on July 23.

Organizers said some dropped out because of worries about COVID-19. Few volunteers are expected to be vaccinated since most will have no contact with athletes or other key personnel.

Only about 2-3% of Japan’s general population has been fully vaccinated in a very slow rollout that is just now speeding up. Conversely, the IOC expects at least 80% of athletes and residents of the Olympic Village to be fully vaccinated.

“We have not confirmed the individual reasons,” organizers said in a statement. “In addition to concerns about the coronavirus infection, some dropped out because they found it would be difficult to actually work after checking their work shift, or due to changes in their own environment.”

Organizers said the loss would not affect the operations of the postponed Olympics.

Unpaid volunteers are a key workforce in running the Olympics and save organizers millions of dollars in salaries. Volunteers typically get a uniform, meals on the days they work, and have daily commuting costs covered. They pay their own lodging.

A study done for the International Olympic Committee on volunteers at the 2000 Sydney Olympics said their value was at least $60 million for 40,000 volunteers.

To mark 50 days, organizers unveiled the podiums, costumes and music that will be used during the medal ceremonies. Organizing committee president Seiko Hashimoto again promised the Olympics will be safe for the athletes.

“The Tokyo 2020 organizing committee will absolutely make sure to protect the health of the athletes,” she said.

Support for the Olympics continues to lag in Japan with 50-80% — depending how the question is phrased — saying the games should not open on July 23.

Tokyo is officially spending $15.4 billion to organize the Olympics, and several government audits say it’s much more. All but $6.7 billion is public money. The IOC’s contribution is about $1.5 billion.

Japan has attributed just over 13,000 deaths to COVID-19, far lower than most comparable countries, but higher than many Asian neighbors.

On Thursday, the Japanese soccer association said a member of the Ghana team had tested positive upon arrival in Tokyo. The player was separated from the team and placed in quarantine.

Earlier in the week, soccer players from Jamaica were unable to go to Japan because of issues with coronavirus testing. They were to have played the Japanese national team in a friendly.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/olympic-games and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
Major drug bust on 6/1/21 in Rio Grande County, CO.
Major drug bust in Colorado as authorities uncover possible ‘drug distribution centers’
File photo.
Multiple arrests for massive money laundering case in Colorado stretching from Pueblo to Cheyenne
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
Samantha Morgan was just 36 when she was shot and killed in May 2020. "She was ours, and no...
‘She was ours’: Family of murdered Colorado Springs woman pleads for help finding suspected killer

Latest News

Walmart says it plans to offer more than 740,000 store workers a new Samsung smartphone for...
Walmart aims to empower workers with free smartphones, new app
FILE - In this Oct. 3, 1995 file photo, defense attorney F. Lee Bailey, left, looks on as O.J....
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey, defended O.J. Simpson, Patty Hearst, dies at 87
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19...
US to swiftly boost global vaccine sharing, Biden announces
The study tested an emerging class of medicine called radiopharmaceuticals, drugs that deliver...
‘Next big wave’: Radiation drugs track and kill cancer cells
A crowd gathers near the gas station at George Floyd Square, Thursday, June 3, 2021, in...
Barriers removed, new ones go up, at George Floyd Square