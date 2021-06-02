Advertisement

You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently

A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have photographed more than just the hotel.(Kim)
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ESTES PARK, Colo. (KKTV) - The Stanley Hotel in Colorado is known across the country and around the world.

Historic tours have returned at the Estes Park landmark following a short absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The history of the hotel includes more than 100 years of legend and lore, with much of the lore coming from Stephen King’s The Shining, a movie based off a book that centers around a haunted hotel.

An out-of-state visitor recently reached out to 11 News after a trip to the historic hotel. Kim tells us she was there on May 27 for a tour. It was about 9:03 p.m. when she snapped a patriotic shot showcasing the exterior of the hotel with half a dozen American flags on display. Kimberly tells us she took a second picture about a minute later. The second picture can be viewed at the top of this article.

When looking at the first photo, the third-story window appeared to contain only curtains. But in the second photo, it almost appears as if there is a young girl or woman standing between the curtains and the window, staring down at Kim.

“I honestly have to keep looking at the picture because I can’t explain it or wrap my mind around it because it wasn’t there when I took the picture, so to see it blows my mind,” Kim wrote to 11 News.

The debate was fierce in the KKTV 11 Newsroom. With some employees certain they see just curtains in the window, others think it could be a mannequin and a few think it could be something more...

