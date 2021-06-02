You can now register for the Summer Adventure program through the Pikes Peak Library District

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Anyone from a newborn to 18 can take part in the Summer Adventure program through the Pikes Peak Library District!

Registration opened on Tuesday. Click here to get signed up.

The program is presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado and is a game that helps kids and teens stay engaged and active over summer break. It only takes a minute to register, but it sets you up for a jam-packed summer full of activities and reading goals!

The program runs from June 1 to Aug. 14. Kids and parents can track progress through the Beanstack app.

How to Play the Game

Complete an activity (either Read, Imagine, or Move) any day from Tue., June 1 through Sat., Aug. 14 to earn points.

Record the dates you complete an activity on a printed game card , in Beanstack, or using the calendars in District Discovery: Summer Adventure Edition. You can log your progress at ppld.beanstack.org or by using the Beanstack App, available in Google Play or the App Store

You earn one point for each activity. You will receive a prize for participating in the game and a prize when you reach 45 points (45 days of activities). You’ll also be entered into the grand prize drawing at 45 days of activities.

Bonus Round: For every additional 10 activities you complete after finishing the game, you earn one additional entry into the grand prize drawing. You can earn up to three additional entries into the grand prize.

Summer Adventure Game Prizes

Registration Prize: Ages 0 - 3: An animal finger puppet Ages 4 - 12: A color-changing cup with lid and straw Ages 13 - 18: A choice of book or journal

Completion Prize: Ages 0-12: A choice of book Ages 13-18 A choice of book or journal

Grand Prize Drawing: Ages 0 - 12: A gift certificate to Kiwico crates* Ages 13 - 18: Chromebook®*

