WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain

Steven Salsberry.
Steven Salsberry.(Fountain Police)
By Tony Keith
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 5:03 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - Police are warning the public about a man they consider dangerous.

On Wednesday, Fountain Police shared a photo of 28-year-old Steven Salsberry. Salsberry is wanted for felony menacing. Police add he is homeless and is known to frequent the Fountain Creek area from the north side of Colorado Springs to the City of Fountain.

“He is considered armed and dangerous,” police wrote on Facebook. “If you see Steven, please contact local law enforcement immediately.”

