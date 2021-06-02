Upper Cheyenne Canon parking lot receives major facelift

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Get ready for dramatic changes to the parking lot above Helen Hunt Falls!

Gone are the expansive patch of gravel, potholes and haphazard parking spots. In their place, the city has unveiled a large asphalt lot with enough room to house 94 vehicles -- up from 75 previously.

The new parking lot is located at the intersection of Gold Camp Road, North Cheyenne Canon Road and High Drive. Hikers and bikers are able to access the Upper Columbine trailhead, Seven Bridges, St. Mary’s Falls and other popular trails from the lot.

The parking lot also has four designated spots for accessible vehicles.

While North Cheyenne Canon remains closed weekdays until later this month, the city says the improved parking lot can be accessed starting Wednesday by taking Gold Camp Road.

