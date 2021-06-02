State to award $50,000 scholarships to 25 vaccinated Coloradans between 12-17

DENVER (KKTV) - Vaccinated Coloradans under 18 may be too young to win $1 million, but they’re not getting left out of the Comeback Cash sweepstakes!

The state will be giving $50,000 scholarships to randomly-selected Coloradans between 12-17 who have received at least one vaccine dose, Gov. Jared Polis announced Wednesday.

“The money will simply be deposited into a college invest account, and it will be there for them whether they go to school in state, out of state, all forms of eligible education expenditures,” the governor explained.

The drawing will be held every Monday in June, starting with the 7th. The final drawing will be held Friday, July 9. Five kids will chosen each week.

“That’s 25 lucky Colorado kids that are going to get $50,000 scholarships,” Polis said.

He added that for younger kids, especially, that number could grow exponentially by the time they actually start to college.

“If they’re won by a 13 or 14-year-old, the $50,000 scholarship is in the college invest account. That will grow by the time they go to college. So for a 13 or 14-year-old, $50,000 will be 60 or 65 or 70 thousand by the time they go to college.”

The only requirements for kids to be entered: be a Colorado resident between 12-17 who has had one or both vaccine doses. Like with adults, the drawings are based on data in the Colorado Immunization Information System. To check if your immunization information is in the system, click here.

The scholarships will also go towards technically programs and other post-secondary education, not just university.

