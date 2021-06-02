Advertisement

Rox win on wild pitch in 11th; Texas’ 13th road loss in row

Rockies series opener vs Rangers goes to extras Tuesday night.
ROCKIES
ROCKIES(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 11:07 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
(AP) -DENVER (AP) - Ryan McMahon scored on Brett Martin’s wild pitch in the 11th inning and the Colorado Rockies beat the Texas Rangers 3-2. The Rangers have lost 13 in a row on the road. McMahon started the inning on second base, moved to third on a groundout and raced home when Martin bounced a pitch to Brendan Rodgers. Texas has lost seven in a row overall.

