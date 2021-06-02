Advertisement

Manitou Springs ends mask order

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 11:28 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you’re heading to Manitou Springs, you can show your face!

Effective immediately, Manitou Springs will no longer require people to wear masks in all local businesses and outdoors.

The city had been slow to make the change when the CDC changed its guidance last month, telling 11 News that with being a tourist town comes an ever-changing population, and there’s no way of really knowing how many people walking the streets at any given time are actually vaccinated.

But the mayor said officials would continue to re-evaluate at each city council meeting, and if the numbers showed it would be safe to do, city leaders would consider reversing the order.

That day came Wednesday.

The city of Manitou Springs has lifted its emergency order concerning the use of face coverings,” the city said in a short statement. “Therefore, meaning that face coverings are no longer required within all local businesses and outside while within 6 feet of others, per local order. The city will continue to follow the state of Colorado’s guidelines and mandates.”

However, individual businesses can still require face coverings -- so don’t throw your mask out just yet.

“The decision to require face coverings is available to our individual businesses, and we are strongly urging our residents and visitors to respect their rules and guidelines,” the city said.

