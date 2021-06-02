Major drug bust in Colorado as authorities uncover possible ‘drug distribution centers’

CENTER, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities uncovered what were believed to be “operating drug distribution centers” in a small Colorado town.

On Tuesday, the Center Police Department shared an update on the bust. At about 9:30 in the morning multiple law enforcement agencies executed two search warrants in the Casa de Cortez Apartments. The complex is off Highway 112, about 30 miles northwest of Alamosa in Rio Grande County. The warrants were part of an ongoing narcotics investigation.

During the search, investigators discovered 100 grams of meth, heroin and cocaine; a stolen handgun; and a stolen safe, along with dozens of drug paraphernalia items. Three people were arrested during the raid.

“Limited information is being released at this time as officers are still conducting an inventory of the items from the two locations,” the Center Police Department wrote on Facebook. “No further information will be released at this time on those arrested or their charges due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.”

