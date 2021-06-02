Advertisement

If you lost your sense of smell from COVID-19, UCHealth says there is a safe and simple way to try and get your smell back at home

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 8:15 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - If you lost your sense of smell from COVID-19, UCHealth says there is a safe and simple way to try and get your smell back at home.

It’s called olfactory retraining. Dr. Jennifer Reavis Decker of UCHealth Ear, Nose and Throat Clinic said sniffing essential oils could help train your brain to remember smells, if you lost your smell from COVID-19.

Losing your sense of smell is a common side effect of COVID-19, and can last for weeks or months for some patients. UCHealth said they tend to see the loss of smell more from patients who may have had fewer symptoms of COVID-19.

UCHealth said the virus is believed to damage the nerves that come down from your brain to the top of the nose. Rather than with something like a sinus infection or allergies, the smells can’t get up to the top of the nose when you’re stuffy.

ENT doctors said you can slowly sniff essential oils from a range of four categories: flower, fruit, spice and resin. For example, say you use a lemon essential oil. UCHealth said you should tell yourself the oil you’re smelling is lemon, and that is what lemon is supposed to smell like. Doing this twice a day can hopefully bring your sense of smell back eventually.

There are two important things to be aware of in everyday life when you lose your sense of smell. The first is paying attention to food expiration dates. If you can’t smell that your food has gone bad, you could get food poisoning. The second is having up to date, functioning carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in your home, just in case you can’t smell a gas leak or smoke in your home.

Olfactory retraining is recommend by doctors if you don’t get your smell back after 2-4 weeks. For more information about olfactory retraining, click here.

