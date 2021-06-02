Advertisement

If you got your vaccine through the DOD you are not entered in the 1st $1 million drawing in Colorado

(KKTV)
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 3:41 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Unfortunately, anyone who received a COVID-19 vaccine through the Department of Defense (DOD) will not be eligible for the first $1 million sweepstakes drawing in Colorado through “Colorado Comeback Cash.”

11 News learned soon after the announcement of the sweepstakes that The Department of Veterans Affairs and the DOD did not originally report vaccine information to the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS). People have to be in the CIIS in order to be eligible for the upcoming sweepstakes drawings, the first of which is this week. The Colorado State Joint Information Center confirmed with 11 News on Wednesday that they were unable to get the DOD data in time for this week’s drawing. They were able to get the data from the VA.

It isn’t clear if the issue will be sorted out in time for the second of five drawings.

The following statement was sent to 11 News from the Colorado State Joint Information Center:

“The VA sent us data, so everyone vaccinated through the VA was entered in the drawing. We were unable to get the DoD data in time for today’s drawing but are confident we will have it for upcoming drawings.”

Anyone who got their vaccine through the VA still won’t show up in the CIIS portal, but officials with the state say they are still entered in the drawing.

For more on the sweepstakes, click here.

