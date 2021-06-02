Broncos, Rockies to soon have full capacity at Empower Field, Coors Field

DENVER (KKTV) - The Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies will soon be taking the field in front of a full crowd!

Both teams announced Wednesday that their respective venues, Empower Field at Mile High and Coors Field, had been given the green light by city, state and league officials to allow full capacity. This will go into effect for the Rockies on June 28 and the Broncos for their first preseason match-up Aug. 28.

“The Colorado Rockies have been approved by the city, state and MLB to host a full-capacity crowd of 50,000 at Coors Field beginning on Monday, June 28 through the remainder of the 2021 regular season,” the Rockies said in a statement. “As a celebration of summer and getting people back downtown and into the ballpark, the Rockies have designated the June 28 game vs. the Pittsburgh Pirates as ‘Opening Day 2.0.’ The revised game time will be 3:10 p.m. (formerly a 6:40 p.m. start), and it will feature all of the traditional home opener pregame fanfare beginning at 2:30 p.m., including fireworks during the national anthem.”

“With Empower Field cleared for full capacity at Broncos games, we’re excited to welcome home the best fans in the NFL,” the Broncos said in a statement. “We’re committed to following the latest COVID-19 medical guidance and encourage all to get vaccinated for the safety of our community.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.