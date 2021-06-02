Advertisement

Ally Bank ends all overdraft fees, first large bank to do so

FILE - This April 14, 2016 file photo, show the completed 16th floor of the Ally Detroit...
FILE - This April 14, 2016 file photo, show the completed 16th floor of the Ally Detroit Center, headquarters of Ally Financial Inc., in downtown Detroit. Ally Financial is ending overdraft fees entirely on all of its bank products, the company said Wednesday, June 2, 2021, being the first large bank to end overdraft fees across its entire business.(Tanya Moutzalias | Tanya Moutzalias/Ann Arbor News via AP, file)
By KEN SWEET
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:19 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Ally Financial is ending overdraft fees entirely on all of its bank products, the company said Wednesday, being the first large bank to end overdraft fees across its entire business.

It’s a major move by Ally, the 17th largest bank in the country by size, and for the industry, which has been reliant on overdraft fees for decades to boost their profits often at the expense of poorer Americans.

In its announcement, the Charlotte, North Carolina-based bank cited specifically the impact that overdraft fees have on Black and Latino households, which are historically poorer than their white counterparts and are hit with overdraft fees more often. It’s also a common reason why Black and Latino households choose to be “unbanked,” that is being without a bank account, in order to avoid the fees that often come with these accounts.

“Overdraft fees can be a major cause of anxiety,” said Diane Morais, president of consumer and commercial banking at Ally Bank, in a statement. “It became clear to us that the best way to relieve that anxiety was to eliminate those fees.”

Other large banks have moved to create individual banking products to help customers avoid overdraft fees. For example, Bank of America and Wells Fargo both now offer bank account products without overdraft fees. Many banks suspended charging overdraft fees early last year when the pandemic struck as well. However Ally is the first big bank to get rid of overdraft fees altogether.

But banks are still heavily reliant on overdraft fees for revenue. The industry collected more than $12 billion in overdraft fee revenue last year alone, according to industry research.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Multiple arrests for massive money laundering case in Colorado stretching from Pueblo to Cheyenne
Major drug bust on 6/1/21 in Rio Grande County, CO.
Major drug bust in Colorado as authorities uncover possible ‘drug distribution centers’
Swift, 55, is one of 18 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police...
Sexually violent predator now living in west Colorado Springs
A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
Victim Samantha Morgan was shot and killed on May 29, 2020. Billy Joe Torrez Jr. is wanted in...
Springs police searching for suspected killer of mother of 3

Latest News

LIVE: Biden delivers remarks on COVID-19 response
John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Medina Spirit drug test confirmed; Kentucky Derby win in jeopardy
The recall applies to certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles.
Tesla recalls thousands of vehicles due to risk of loose bolts
The body of Samuel Olson, 6, has been found in a Texas hotel room, police said.
Child found dead at Texas motel believed to be missing boy
Vice President Kamala Harris listens as President Joe Biden speaks about distribution of...
Biden, GOP senator to meet as infrastructure deadline looms