Advertisement

9-year-old crashes into semi while driving younger sister to see the ocean

By Morgan Wolfe
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 2:48 PM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY, UT (KSLTV) – Two sisters decided they wanted to drive to California at the crack of dawn to see the ocean but got into a car accident instead, according to West Valley City Officer Sean McCarthy.

A 9-year-old girl was driving a car with her little sister in the passenger seat.

“They were checked out here at the scene by the fire department, taken to a local hospital just as a precaution, but they have since been released to their parents,” McCarthy said.

West Valley City Police got a call around 5 a.m. that a car driving from South Jordan had been swerving erratically.

“I have no idea how a 9-year-old gets the keys to a car or even have the knowledge to drive that far,” McCarthy said.

Copyright 2021 KSLTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman from Texas snapped a photo of the Stanley Hotel and she believes she may have...
You decide: Ghost or curtains? Photo snapped at the Stanley Hotel in Colorado recently
Major drug bust on 6/1/21 in Rio Grande County, CO.
Major drug bust in Colorado as authorities uncover possible ‘drug distribution centers’
File photo.
Multiple arrests for massive money laundering case in Colorado stretching from Pueblo to Cheyenne
Steven Salsberry.
WANTED: Homeless man police consider dangerous could be in Colorado Springs or Fountain
If you got your vaccine through the DOD you are not entered in the 1st $1 million drawing in Colorado

Latest News

Edward Martell was sworn into the State Bar of Michigan in the same courtroom he stood in 16...
Judge swears in lawyer who was drug dealer in his court 16 years ago
Issues with Colorado Vaccine Giveaway
Issues with Colorado Vaccine giveaway
Paxton Smith, Lake Highlands High School valedictorian, poses for a photo, Wednesday, June 2,...
Dallas HS valedictorian delivers abortion rights call, not approved speech
Shooting investigation in Colorado Springs 6/1/21.
Investigation underway for a shooting Tuesday night in Colorado Springs
Mayor John Suthers and El Paso County Commissioner Stan VanderWerf sit on horses at the ceremony.
Rodeo season kicks off in Pikes Peak Region with token presentation