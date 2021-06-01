Advertisement

Vegas’ Reaves suspended 2 games by NHL for hit vs. Avalanche

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second...
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Ryan Reaves (75) skates aMinnesota Wild during the second period of Game 2 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)(David Becker | AP)
By PAT GRAHAM
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 10:42 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - Vegas forward Ryan Reaves was suspended two games by the NHL for his roughing and unsportsmanlike conduct on Colorado’s Ryan Graves during the Golden Knights’ 7-1 loss in Game 1 of their second-round series Sunday.

The NHL’s Department of Player Safety announced earlier in the day on social media it was holding a hearing with Reaves, who drew a match penalty for attempting to injure Graves at 8:04 of the third period in a skirmish-filled game.

In a video posted on the league’s site explaining the decision, the NHL said the totality of Reaves’ actions combined with the game situation and the retribution involved in the play necessitated supplemental discipline.

5/31/2021 5:56:37 PM (GMT -6:00)

