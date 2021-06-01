Advertisement

TV blackout of Nuggets playoff Game 5 lifted, it will air on both Altitude Sports and NBA TV in 10-state region

DENVER NUGGETS
DENVER NUGGETS
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 4:19 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Altitude has been off the air for both Comcast and Dish for more than two years, causing issues for Nuggets and Avalanche fans alike.

Now that we are in the NBA postseason, a major announcement came out from Altitude Sports on Tuesday, the same day as Game 5 for the Nuggets and Trailblazers as the teams are tied in the series with two wins each. Altitude Sports is reporting that the NBA has lifted exclusivity for Altitude Sports to show the game, allowing fans throughout the 10-state region to view the game on NBA TV via Comcast and Dish Network.

The game was previously to be broadcast only on Altitude Sports, and Comcast and Dish Network do not have agreements to broadcast the network. There is an ongoing dispute involving Kroenke Sports & Entertainment and Altitude Sports.

