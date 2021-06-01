Advertisement

Teacher refers to student as ‘animal’ on science exam

By KETV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 9:43 PM MDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
RALSTON, Neb. (KETV) - A high school junior and his mother are both shocked and confused after the student’s yearbook photo was used in a science exam without his permission.

The first question on the zoology final at Ralston High School showed a yearbook picture of 17-year-old Ezekiyal Wells and asked, “Which class includes the animal shown?”

“Why are you using my picture out of everybody else you have in the class, use me as an example?” Ezekiyal Wells said. “Why me? Out of everybody? Why do you have to pick me out of everybody you had a chance to choose from, why do you have to pick me out?

The first question on the zoology final at Ralston High School showed a yearbook picture of 17-year-old junior Ezekiyal Wells and asked, “Which class includes the animal shown?”(Source: KETV via CNN)

The junior, who is Black, isn’t even in the class, so he had no idea his picture was used until his classmates showed him.

“To me, it came out more racist if anything because it’s like you’re trying to identify me as something, which I know I’m a human. You’re not about to sit here and say I’m other than that,” Ezekiyal Wells said.

Ezekiyal Wells says he took a zoology course for only a quarter with the same teacher more than a year ago. He says they haven’t really spoken since.

His mom, Natalie Wells, says the teacher called her and apologized multiple times.

“I’m like, ‘What would make you do it?’” she said. “He says, ‘Well, last year in class, we had a conversation about primates.’ And that’s as far as he got in the conversation before mom instincts kicked in.”

Natalie Wells says it would have maybe made her feel better if the test included other students of other races, but her son was the only person pictured. Regardless, she’s not OK with any human being referred to as an “animal.”

“As a teacher, you should have had enough common sense. You should have had enough respect,” she said.

Ralston Public Schools said in a statement that the teacher used the photo “in very poor judgment.” The district says they are investigating the incident but would not say if the teacher was disciplined, calling it a “personnel issue.”

The district says it highly values the diversity in its school community.

“The action taken by this teacher does not in any way represent the values and culture of Ralston Public Schools,” read the statement in part.

Copyright 2021 KETV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

