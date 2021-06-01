Skunk bites dog and tests positive for rabies in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A skunk recently tested positive for rabies in Pueblo County.

The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment shared the information with the public on Tuesday. The skunk was found in the town of Avondale just to the east of Pueblo after it bit a dog.

“Rabies is caused by a virus transmitted by the bite of an infected animal. Rabies can also be transmitted if the infected animal’s saliva gets into a cut or break in the skin or through the eyes, nose, or mouth,” stated Vicki Carlton, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment.

The health department reminds the public to protect pets from rabies by getting them vaccinated.

Contact the United States Department of Agriculture at 719-355-9629 for collection and notify the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment at 583-4307 to report an incident with a wild animal.

Click here for more information from the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment on rabies.

