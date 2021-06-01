Advertisement

Sexually violent predator now living in west Colorado Springs

Swift, 55, is one of 18 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police...
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 12:14 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A sexually violent predator living in Colorado Springs is changing addresses, the police department announced Tuesday.

Charles Swift, 55, is now living in the 600 block of West Colorado Avenue. He was previously living off of Platte. State law requires law enforcement to notify the public when a convicted sexually violent predator moves to a community or changes addresses.

Swift was convicted in El Paso County in 2000 for first-degree sexual assault. He also has a long list of drug convictions dating back decades. Swift is one of 18 sexually violent predators currently registered with the Colorado Springs Police Department

Swift is described as white, 6-foot-2, 195 pounds, and has gray hair and green eyes.

Questions about Swift or any of the other sexually violent predators registered with CSPD can be submitted to Detective Rob Meredith of the Colorado Springs Police Department Registered Sex Offender Unit at 719-444-7665.

