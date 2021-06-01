Multiple arrests for massive money laundering case in Colorado stretching from Pueblo to Cheyenne

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office announced multiple arrests tied to a massive money laundering case in Colorado.

Sheriff Tony Spurlock addressed the public on Tuesday, sharing some of the details in the ongoing case. Authorities started investigating in 2019. It was believed criminals were targeting King Soopers, Walmart, The Home Depot and other major retail stores. According to Spurlock, the suspects were stealing merchandise and then selling the items on the open market. The area of the investigation spanned from Pueblo to Cheyenne, Wyoming and from Frisco to Burlington. Stores within that region were being impacted. Investigators did a number of undercover buys leading to seven arrests. The stolen items started out as cosmetics and birth control pills and turned into the theft of high-end value items like tools over time.

The Phone Store Denver in Aurora was at the center of the investigation. More than 31,000 items that were stolen had been recovered at the Phone Store Denver. About $1.7 million worth of items were recovered, and investigators believe more than $5.2 million worth of goods were stolen over recent years. More than $100,000 in gold and $100,000 in cash was also recovered.

The seven people authorities believe were involved are facing 78 charges that include theft and money laundering. Spurlock believes it was one of the biggest money laundering operations in state history. Spurlock says he believes there are still people out there who are tied to this case that are continuing to steal items and sell them. Spurlock also believes more states will be involved in the ongoing investigation in the future.

Spurlock believes the suspects all came from outside of the United States, and many of them are from Eastern Europe.

Click here to watch the full press conference.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.