Mother bear euthanized after man attacked in Colorado

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Wildlife officials in Colorado have euthanized a mother bear after a man was attacked in his home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the homeowner noticed the door to his garage open about 11 p.m. Sunday, when he encountered a bear and two cubs.

The man stored birdseed and other attractants in the garage of his home in Steamboat Springs.

The agency said in a statement on Monday that the man tried to slowly back away when the mother bear attacked, causing severe lacerations to his head and legs.

Officials said the man underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The mother bear was euthanized but the cubs have not yet been found.

