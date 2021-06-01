Advertisement

Mother bear euthanized after man attacked in Colorado

Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo. Courtesy CPW
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo. Courtesy CPW(KKTV)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:12 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Wildlife officials in Colorado have euthanized a mother bear after a man was attacked in his home.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife said the homeowner noticed the door to his garage open about 11 p.m. Sunday, when he encountered a bear and two cubs.

The man stored birdseed and other attractants in the garage of his home in Steamboat Springs.

The agency said in a statement on Monday that the man tried to slowly back away when the mother bear attacked, causing severe lacerations to his head and legs.

Officials said the man underwent surgery and is expected to survive.

The mother bear was euthanized but the cubs have not yet been found.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son
Colorado Springs police investigate kidnapping after man found with multiple injuries
Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Big warming trend on the way
Warmer and a little drier Tuesday

Latest News

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a California fire station Tuesday.
Outlets: LA County fire station shooting kills 1 firefighter
Big warming trend on the way
Warmer and a little drier Tuesday
Swift, 55, is one of 18 sexually violent predators registered with the Colorado Springs Police...
Sexually violent predator now living in west Colorado Springs
Illegal items include bottle rockets, firecrackers of any kind, sparklers and ground spinners.
Despite wet spring, fireworks prohibited in unincorporated El Paso County
Las Vegas fully reopens and returns to pre-pandemic guidelines June 1.
Las Vegas is back: Sin City returns to 100% capacity