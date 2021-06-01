Memorial Day walk near Falcon honoring local fallen heroes

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Dozens of community members braved the cold, wet weather early Monday morning in Falcon honoring fallen Fort Carson Soldier Sgt. Maj. James “Ryan” Sartor who was killed in Afghanistan in July 2019.

“For a lot of Gold Star families, it’s aggravating to see people using this day for sales, and for people to go out and spend money, and get products cheap,” said Sartor’s widow, Deanna Sartor. “We just want people to remember why they can do that.”

Friends, family, and community members came together at the intersection of Highway 24 and Garrett Road to start the Memorial Day trek at 7 a.m. They continued east on a trail that lines Highway 24 for about 7 miles, before ending their hike around 10 a.m.

Service members and others connected to the 10th Special Forces Group, Sartor’s assignment, participated.

“It just warms my heart, people to remember Ryan, and tell stories about Ryan,” said his mother Terri Pryor. “It saddens me to a point to see my daughter-in-law and the kids, and what they’re missing out on, and what he’s missing out on, but he was so loved and so well thought of.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.