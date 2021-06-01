Advertisement

Krispy Kreme gives 1.5 million doughnuts away to vaccinated Americans

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a...
Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.(Source: Krispy Kreme, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 9:16 AM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Krispy Kreme says it has given away more than one and half million doughnuts to people vaccinated for COVID.

Back in March, the chain started a promotion to give away doughnuts to anyone who presented a vaccination card showing they had received at least one shot.

Eligible people can get one free doughnut a day for the rest of the year.

According to the White House, more than half of adults in America are already vaccinated.

The goal is to have at least 70% of them given at least one shot by the Fourth of July.

Krispy Kreme says it’s happy to have given away so many doughnuts and is looking forward to dishing out more.

The promotion helps keep the chain high profile as it prepares for an initial public offering. The company announced its plans last month.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son
Colorado Springs police investigate kidnapping after man found with multiple injuries
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo. Courtesy CPW
Mother bear euthanized after man attacked in Colorado
Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Big warming trend on the way
Warmer and a little drier Tuesday

Latest News

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
LIVE: Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
SWAT personnel rappel to the scene of a house fire believed to be connected with the shooting...
SWAT personnel rappel to scene of house fire
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
Aerial: Law enforcement responds to LA County fire station shooting
Covid-19 case counts are dropping to the lowest levels in more than a year and cities across...
Covid-19 cases fall as officials lift restrictions