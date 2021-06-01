Advertisement

June 1 last day to get vaccinated to be eligible for Colorado’s 1st million-dollar drawing

Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.
Colorado Comeback Cash graphic.(Colorado Governor's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Want to win a million dollars? You must get vaccinated by the end of Tuesday* for a chance to be eligible for the first of five drawings in the Colorado vaccine sweepstakes!

Gov. Jared Polis announced last week that the state would be giving away $1 million to five vaccinated Coloradans through random drawings held on June 4, 11, 18, 25 and July 7. To qualify each week, you must have received at least one dose of the vaccine no later than the Tuesday before each drawing. If you’re reading this now and your first appointment is June 2, don’t fret -- you won’t be entered into June 4′s drawing, but you’ll still have four more chances to win!

The state says they’ve been working one small snafu: that since the drawings are based on immunization records in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS), and the Department of Defense and Department of Veterans Affairs keep their own vaccination records, those who got their vaccinations through either agency were not originally entered into the sweepstakes. The Colorado State Joint Information Center and the governor’s office both told 11 News late last week that they were getting those names into CIIS.

Click here for all the details on the sweepstakes.

Click here to make sure your name is entered into CIIS.

*The drawings are based on vaccine records contained in the Colorado Immunization Information System (CIIS) at 11:59:59 p.m. the Tuesday night before the drawing (June 1, 8, 15, 22 and 30*). Since it can take up to a few days for your information to reach the system, the state recommends getting vaccinated as soon as possible, rather than waiting until the Tuesday before the drawing.

