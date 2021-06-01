Advertisement

Humane Society of Pikes Peak Region using new facial recognition technology to reunite lost pets with owners

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 7:33 AM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region is using new facial recognition technology to reunite lost pets with their owners.

HSPPR has teamed up with Petco Love Lost to help reunite lost pets with their families should they ever go missing. According to industry statistics, sadly, one in every three pets will go missing in their lifetime.

“Pets belong in their homes, not here in the shelter,” said Duane Adams of HSPPR. “We realize that there’s a pet parent out there who’s really worried about this pet.”

If your pet is missing, or you found a lost animal, you can upload a picture to Petco Love Lost. The photos of a missing dog or cat are immediately scanned to determine whether the lost pet is at a participating shelter or with a neighbor in the community.

“It uses facial recognition, which is really exciting because if you’ve ever lost a pet, you know what it’s like. You go onto somebody’s website and you’re seeing thousands of animals and it’s overwhelming,” said Adams.

HSPPR said nearly half of their animals that show up to the shelter are strays. About 50-60% of dogs are returned to their owners, but only about 4% of cats are returned to their original owners.

“It’s really troublesome for us when we get stray cats, in particular when we get ones in that we know they’re so affectionate, we know they’ve got an owner out there, and people just don’t necessarily go looking for their lost cat. They think it’s going to come home,” said Adams.

Even if your pet is safe and sound at home, you can upload a picture now just in case they go missing.

