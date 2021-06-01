Advertisement

Former airline pilot gets probation for lewd acts in the cockpit during flight

A former Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading...
A former Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to committing a lewd act during a flight he was piloting, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Maryland.(Source: Southwest Airlines/CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2021 at 6:59 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A former Southwest Airlines pilot has been sentenced to a year of probation after pleading guilty to committing a lewd act during a flight he was piloting, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s office for the District of Maryland.

Michael Haak, 60, was sentenced last week.

The incident occurred last summer.

Haak admitted that once the plane on a flight from Philadelphia to Orlando reached cruising altitude, he got out of the pilot’s seat, undressed and viewed pornographic media on a laptop.

He also displayed inappropriate conduct while the first officer, a woman, continued her flight duties.

The judge ordered Haak to pay a $5,000 fine. It’s a misdemeanor offense, and Haak doesn’t have to register as a sex offender.

No comment was available from Haak or his lawyers.

Southwest said Haak left the airline before the incident was reported.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police respond to the scene of a deadly crash at I-76 and Bromley Lane in Brighton. A mugshot...
Colorado mother accused of DUI in crash that killed 10-year-old son
Colorado Springs police investigate kidnapping after man found with multiple injuries
Colorado Parks and Wildlife logo. Courtesy CPW
Mother bear euthanized after man attacked in Colorado
Fire at the Evraz Steel Mill in Pueblo 5/29/21.
UPDATE: 8 injured at Evraz steel mill in Pueblo after explosion
Big warming trend on the way
Warmer and a little drier Tuesday

Latest News

On May 31 and June 1 in 1921, white residents and civil society leaders looted and burned to...
LIVE: Biden honors forgotten victims of Tulsa race massacre
SWAT personnel rappel to the scene of a house fire believed to be connected with the shooting...
SWAT personnel rappel to scene of house fire
This undated aerial photo provided by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service shows a herd of caribou on...
Biden to suspend oil leases in Alaska’s Arctic refuge
Aerial: Law enforcement responds to LA County fire station shooting
Covid-19 case counts are dropping to the lowest levels in more than a year and cities across...
Covid-19 cases fall as officials lift restrictions