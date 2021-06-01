Despite wet spring, fireworks prohibited in unincorporated El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - We may have had a wet May, but officials want to make one thing clear: El Paso County is by no means out of the woods when it comes to risk of wildfire.

Drier weather is expected to take hold in June and July. Great for summer fun -- not so much for wildfire risk.

In response to this potential danger, El Paso County Sheriff Bill Elder has made the sale use, or possession of fireworks of any kind illegal within the areas of unincorporated El Paso County. This includes:

Bottle rockets

Firecrackers of any type

Mortars

Roman candles

Fountains

Ground spinners

Smoke Bombs

Sparklers

Violators could up to a $750 fine and/or jail time.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone reporting on illegal fireworks to call its non-emergency line at 719-390-5555 and leave 911 for real emergencies.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.