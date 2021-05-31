Voice of the consumer: Package delivery scams new spin on same old tricks

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - This week, I want to tell you about a new package delivery scam the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people about.

You may have heard of other delivery scams where people get a text message or email claiming to be from a delivery company. The message might say something like, “You need to update your shipping information or the company was unable deliver your package.” There’s usually a link the message tells you to click to enter your personal information and sometimes even your credit card or banking information.

Never click links in text messages or emails. If you have questions or concerns about a package, reach out directly to the delivery company.

As part of this new delivery scheme, the BBB said scammers are impersonating U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents and claiming they intercepted a package addressed to you.

“Even if they sound official or make threats, don’t let these scammers fool you. The person who contacted you is simply impersonating an agent and trying to gain access to your personal information and bank accounts,” the BBB said.

Two versions of this scam have been reported to the BBB. In one version, you get a call, email or text message saying U.S. Customs and Border Protection intercepted a suspicious package addressed to you. You’re asked to respond immediately or a warrant will be issued for your arrest. If you respond, someone posing as an officer will likely ask for your personal information to “verify” who you are, but they’re really just trying to steal that information.

In another version of this scam, someone claiming to be associated with U.S. Customs and Border Protection reaches out to you claiming they intercepted a package that has a massive prize. They tell you that in order for the package to be sent on its way, you need to pay a huge fee for special shipping labels. In this scheme, the scammers are trying to steal your money.

The BBB has several red flags people should watch out for to avoid falling for these scams.

First, beware of any unsolicited calls, emails and text messages, especially if they mention the government. Government imposter scams are very common, but government agencies typically only reach out by mail. So it’s a red flag if someone calls, emails or texts you claiming to work for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the IRS or any other government agency.

As part of this scam, the BBB said some people reported the U.S. Customs and Border Protection “agent” provided a name and badge number. The BBB says this is just an attempt to gain your trust and should be ignored.

If you get a call, email or text like this, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said people should report it to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) at www.reportfraud.ftc.gov.

Scams can also be reported to the BBB at www.BBB.org/ScamTracker.

Remember, you can also report scams, fraud and price gouging to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office at 800-222-4444 or online at www.StopFraudColorado.gov.

