Make way for ducklings! Firefighters rescue duck family from Colorado swimming pool

LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters helped get a family of ducklings to safety after they ran “afowl” of a swimming pool.

South Metro Fire Rescue says mom and babies took a dip in a Littleton pool over the weekend. All was going swimmingly until the ducklings found themselves stuck.

“A rainy day seems like a weird time to talk about pool safety ... but ducklings shouldn’t jump into pools they can’t get out of. Concerned neighbors in Littleton Southbridge called SMFR and the crew of Engine 15 became lifeguards,” South Metro wrote on Twitter.

Watch the rescue below!

🦆🆘 A rainy day seems like a weird time to talk about pool safety... but ducklings shouldn’t jump into pools they can’t get out of. Concerned neighbors in Littleton Southbridge called SMFR and the crew of Engine 15 became lifeguards. The ducklings are safe and dry with mom now! pic.twitter.com/wMRiUfTMEv — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) May 30, 2021

