Make way for ducklings! Firefighters rescue duck family from Colorado swimming pool
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 12:15 PM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LITTLETON, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters helped get a family of ducklings to safety after they ran “afowl” of a swimming pool.
South Metro Fire Rescue says mom and babies took a dip in a Littleton pool over the weekend. All was going swimmingly until the ducklings found themselves stuck.
“A rainy day seems like a weird time to talk about pool safety ... but ducklings shouldn’t jump into pools they can’t get out of. Concerned neighbors in Littleton Southbridge called SMFR and the crew of Engine 15 became lifeguards,” South Metro wrote on Twitter.
Watch the rescue below!
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.