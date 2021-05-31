Local WWII veterans share stories, honor the fallen ahead of Memorial Day

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Memorial Day is a a time for Americans to slow down and thank those who gave their all fighting for our country.

This weekend at Memorial Park, World War II veterans gathered to pay their respects, but also share their stories.

A combat veteran might be the first thing you think of when you think about Memorial Day, but so many people served how they could, and wanted to help their country.

Roy Easton wanted to follow in his brother’s footsteps as a pilot -- but by time mechanic training was complete, the war was over.

“They saw I played saxophone, so they sent me down to San Antonio where they had the 626 Army Air Force Band and I finished my tour entertaining the guys and gals coming back,” he said.

Easton served stateside as a as a B-17 and B-29 mechanic. He remembers wartime as a time full of worry for everyone. He also remembers there were good times.

“It was a terrible, terrible time of the unknown, but there were good times. We met people,” he said.

Marilynn Doenges wanted to join the Red Cross right away to help the injured, but had to wait a year until she was old enough.

“I did enjoy taking care of those young men,” she said. “They were my age, you know? I always think about that.”

Doenges helped hundreds of men during her time as a nurse in the Army Nurse Corps.

“At night they would come to the desk where I was working, and they would talk to me about what had happened to them and where they had been, and that was really a wonderful thing,” she recalled. “I loved having them to talk to me about those things.”

This weekend was a time for the local veterans to share their experiences from decades ago and share a connection few do all these years later.

“I enjoy meeting these gentleman and ladies that served heroically,” Easton said. “It’s a good feeling, [it’s] nice to hear some of the stories they tell.”

It was also a time honor those who didn’t live to share their stories, after giving their all.

“Memorial Day is a sad day for me,” Easton said. “I remember many faces that didn’t come back. Many high school chums that I miss even to this day. So Memorial Day is in remembrance of friends.”

“You think about all those men that you knew, and wonder what happened to them? Memorial Day always brought back all of the time I spent there,” Doenges added.

With #MemorialDay tomorrow, I was lucky enough to sit down with some #WWII veterans to share their stories, and hear how they honor those lost fighting for our country.



More on @KKTV11News at 10:00. pic.twitter.com/zW55d9Xxnu — Megan Hiler (@MeganHilerTV) May 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.