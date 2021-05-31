Advertisement

Honor the fallen: Sign up now for Taps Across America

Garden of flowers at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.
Garden of flowers at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: May. 31, 2021 at 7:29 AM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - As we relish the long weekend and the time with family and friends, it’s important to remember those who paid the ultimate price for the freedoms we enjoy.

For one minute Monday afternoon, Americans are called upon to pause whatever they are doing and remember those who lost their lives in military service. Officially known as the National Moment of Remembrance, this minute of reflection takes place at 3 p.m. local time.

If you’d like to go a step further, or if you’re musically-inclined, Taps Across America invites you to join others across the country in playing “Taps” at 3 p.m. Monday.

“Buglers and trumpeters will sound the call from their front porch, on their apartment balcony, driveway, on the sidewalk, and at cemeteries and memorials to make sure this musical tribute is given to those who, as President Abraham Lincoln put it, gave the last full measure of devotion. The idea is to find a location to perform and sound the call after observing one minute of silence. We encourage you to have it videoed or photographed so we can share it on our social platforms. Last year over ten thousand participated to honor, reflect, and remember,” the Taps Across America FAQ reads.

To get involved, sign up here.

If you’d like to share a video of your performance, Taps Across America asks you to post the video on the Taps For Veterans Facebook page.

For more information on the National Moment of Remembrance and Taps Across America, click here.

